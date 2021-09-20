Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

D stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

