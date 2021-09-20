Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $719,086,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,652,000 after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,734,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Moody’s by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 953,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,653,000 after purchasing an additional 197,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,371,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $367.36. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,332. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $388.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

