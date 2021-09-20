Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,234,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,456,000 after acquiring an additional 604,781 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,015,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,571,000 after acquiring an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $163.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,268. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $431.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.