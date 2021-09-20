Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $2.24 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $104.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 487,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

