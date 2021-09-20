ReapChain Achieves Market Cap of $7.41 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. ReapChain has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $298,331.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReapChain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00054968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00125492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00044322 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

