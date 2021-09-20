Raze Network (RAZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.48 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $415,587.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00069996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00119348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00175508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.18 or 0.07015520 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,899.46 or 0.99849968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00836103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,703,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

