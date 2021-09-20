Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Plans Dividend of $0.39

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by 68.2% over the last three years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

RJF stock opened at $133.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.42. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $143.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

