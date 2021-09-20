Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.09 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.09 million and $3,445.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00066940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00171668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00113021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.60 or 0.06891386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,708.54 or 0.99785478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.72 or 0.00800693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,482,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

