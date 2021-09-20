RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $120.80 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, RAMP has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $120.80 million and $15.36 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00126138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012095 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00045417 BTC.

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,139,558 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

