Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Down 33.9% in August

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 87,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLYB shares. Cowen started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RLYB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,520. Rallybio has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.31) by $1.51. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

