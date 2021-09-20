RAI Finance Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001402 BTC on popular exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $29.87 million and $6.40 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00066428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.03 or 0.00171121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00112453 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.99 or 0.06773429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,824.53 or 0.99947242 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00789109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

