Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,004 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in AlloVir by 13.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,179,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 140,054 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 10.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,006,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 95,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AlloVir by 6,076.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 490,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 3.35.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

AlloVir Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.