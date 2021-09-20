Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,334,240.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $140.29 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $142.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

