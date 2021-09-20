Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,084 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.11 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

