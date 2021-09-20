Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. CX Institutional grew its position in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

