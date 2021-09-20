Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 30.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 139.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 130.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,928 shares of company stock worth $1,744,535. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.59%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

