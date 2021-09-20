Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $395,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 53.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 168,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 148.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,734 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

