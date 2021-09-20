Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.28

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 13758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QST shares. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 12.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$34.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

