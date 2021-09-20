QuarkChain Trading 10.6% Lower This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $139.97 million and $3.77 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00127768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047541 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

