Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $13.19 million and $53,190.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,654.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.19 or 0.07009600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00367201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $583.85 or 0.01278852 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00116462 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00556589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00516037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00342955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006742 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,900,240 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.