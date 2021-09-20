Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,057 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.73. 201,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.