Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK traded down $2.13 on Monday, hitting $49.02. 226,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

