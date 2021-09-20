Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 43,739 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,739 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.29. 45,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 112.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

