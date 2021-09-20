Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,290 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,954,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $434.49. 2,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.97 and a fifty-two week high of $450.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

