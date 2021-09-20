Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 14,926 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.90. 17,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,159. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,050.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,011 shares of company stock worth $12,635,840. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

