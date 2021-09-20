Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Nutrien comprises about 0.4% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,711,000 after acquiring an additional 75,347 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 942,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,156,000 after buying an additional 531,372 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 41,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1,445.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.87. 78,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,364. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. HSBC boosted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

