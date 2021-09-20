Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,339 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.30. 34,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

