Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,339 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.
Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.30. 34,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,415. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 156.24 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89.
In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
