Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 192.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,655,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,590 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.39. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

