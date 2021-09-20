Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 109,092 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.13. 92,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

