Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $373.66 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $10.67 or 0.00024392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,746,753 coins and its circulating supply is 98,712,950 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

