Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.70.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,169 shares of company stock valued at $6,637,547. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

