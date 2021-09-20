Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ventas, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ventas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

NYSE:VTR opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. Ventas has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Ventas by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ventas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ventas by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.