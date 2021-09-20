Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.76.

CMG opened at $1,909.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,838.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,578.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,940.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

