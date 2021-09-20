Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the August 15th total of 978,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:NEW opened at $0.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Puxin has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Puxin alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Puxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.