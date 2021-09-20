Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Director Christopher John Frostad Sells 400,000 Shares

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Director Christopher John Frostad sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,991,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$618,732.72.

PTU traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.13. 1,417,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 11.01. Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Purepoint Uranium Group

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

