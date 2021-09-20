Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Director Christopher John Frostad Sells 400,000 Shares

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Director Christopher John Frostad sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,991,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$618,732.72.
PTU traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.13. 1,417,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 11.01. Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
