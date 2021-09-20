PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $4.95 on Monday. PT Adaro Energy Tbk has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.
About PT Adaro Energy Tbk
