Psagot Investment House Ltd. Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,360,000 after buying an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $369.81 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $175.61 and a 1-year high of $374.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

