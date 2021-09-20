Psagot Investment House Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX opened at $83.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.67.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

