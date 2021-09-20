Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $38,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.