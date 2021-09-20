Psagot Investment House Ltd. Acquires 130 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $213.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.49. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.