Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $41.20

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $36.81. Prudential shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 6,383 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Prudential’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 394.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

