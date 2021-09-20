Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

