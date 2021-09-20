ProxyNode (PRX) Reaches Market Cap of $57,938.09

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 61.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded up 131.1% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $57,938.09 and $86.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00396348 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002221 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.58 or 0.01006732 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 187,167,401 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

