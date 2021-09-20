Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.10.

PRTA opened at $77.07 on Friday. Prothena has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $78.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock worth $8,081,192. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 68,333.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

