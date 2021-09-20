ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.62. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 74,039 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDS. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,702,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 572,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 559,099 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,935,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,977,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

