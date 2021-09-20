ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $16.21

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.87. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 127,749 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

