Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 25,728 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $41,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3,866.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJG opened at $148.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

