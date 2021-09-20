Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $44,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $392.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

