Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $46.47 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $46,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day moving average is $161.25.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

