Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.69 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $40,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $108.17 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

